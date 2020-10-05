Teenage girls left ‘terrified’ after ‘getting chased from grown men’ in a white van near Fintry Police Station

Two teenage girls have warned parents and kids to be careful after they were reportedly stalked by two men who demanded they get in the back of their van.

The shocking incident took place in and around Longhaugh Road at around 9pm on Monday, close to the Fintry Police Station.

Both teens, who are aged 15 and 16, took to social media to alert others after the incident which sparked a furore online.

Speaking anonymously, one of the victims said the men had followed them down Longhaugh Road towards the Pitkerro Road in a van before the girls started to run away.

She confirmed they had decided not to contact Police Scotland as they felt they did not have enough information to provide a valuable report.

The 16-year-old added: “During the incident we didn’t get the registration plate or a photo of the vehicle.

“There was no one else around so we didn’t report it, we didn’t feel there was much the police could do based on the information we had.”

One of the teens estimated the two men in the van were in their 20s.

She added: “They had Dundee accents, I could tell as they asked us ‘to get into the van’, they only said it once but it was aggressive.

“I don’t know what speed they were going at but they followed us down towards where the Iceland store on Pitkerro Road is, before they drove off towards the Linlathen area.

“The whole thing must have went on for about five minutes, we were scared and shocked by what was happening.”

The girls confirmed they have not seen the van since but said they were aware there had been other incidents across the city in connection with people being approached.

She added: “It has been happening a lot, people have been stopped and asked the same thing we have.

“As soon as they drove away we posted about the matter on social media just to make people aware of what had gone on.

“It’s shocking to think we went out for a walk and ended up getting chased from grown men in a van.

“I just urge anyone to watch their kids and be careful given what happened to us.”