An investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Dundee by two men.

The girl was in the area of Balgillo Road heading towards North Balmossie Street on Sunday June 6.

As she reached Wyvis Road, the victim was approached by two men who were in their 20s and spoke with local accents.

Wyvis Road is less than half a mile from Barnhill Primary School and crosses the Dighty Burn.

The assault took place between 4am and 5.30am.

Appeal a matter of urgency

The two men engaged her in conversation before she was sexually assaulted.

It has been established there were several people in the Balgillo Road area of Dundee, who saw the teenager and spoke to her.

Officers are appealing to these members of the public to get in touch with the police as a matter of urgency.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Laura Jenkins said: “I am appealing to the people who were in this area around the time mentioned to think back and consider what they saw or noticed.

“A girl has been sexually assaulted and you may have information which could assist our investigation.

“In particular, I would urge motorists with dashcams to check their footage, as they may have captured images which could be vital in helping us identify the two men responsible.”

Crimestoppers

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0872 of June 6.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can be given anonymously to the CrimeStoppers team.