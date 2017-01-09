Police are investigating after a teenage Dundee United fan was left with a head injury.

The 19-year-old was injured after United’s game against Hibs at Easter Road on Friday.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a 19-year-old man sustained a head injury following an altercation at the junction of Easter Road and Rossie Place around 9.25pm on Friday January 6.

“He was taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

Meanwhile, police arrested four people following an alleged disturbance at the junction of Easter Road and London Road in the city on Friday.

The spokesman added: “Four men aged 18, 21, 21 and 28 were detained shortly afterwards following an alleged disturbance at the junction of Easter Road and London Road.

“They were subsequently arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.”