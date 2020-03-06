Teenage cyclist dies following crash in Dundee

A teenager cyclist has died following a crash on a city road last night.

The incident, involving a black Nissan car, took place on Pitkerro Road at around 7.15pm.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police and ambulance attended, however the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Alan Pettigrew, of the roads policing unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact us, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“I am also keen to hear from any drivers who were on the road at the time who have dash-cam footage. This footage will also assist our ongoing inquiries into this crash.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Inspector Greg Burns, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with this young’s man family and friends at this tragic time.

“The road was closed to allow crash investigations to be carried out.”