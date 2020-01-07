Teenage boys charged with 27 offences following series of motorcycle crimes

Two teenage boys have been charged with 27 offences following a series of alleged motorcycle crimes in Dundee, including causing “extensive damage” to Caird Park golf course.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old have been charged following incidents in Kirkton and Caird Park between December 28 and January 2.

The offences, which involved unregistered scrambler-type motorbikes, range from motoring offences to charges of malicious mischief which included “extensive damage” caused to the Dundee golf course.

Another 17-year-old boy has also been charged in connection with motoring offences committed in the vicinity of Asda Kirkton on December 28.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with motoring offences in Dayton Drive on January 4.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Three motorbikes have also been seized by local officers and inquiries into other reported incidents are ongoing.

PC Ryan Marshall from the Downfield Community Policing Team said:“The use of unregistered scrambler-type motorbikes in such a manner is an on-going problem for the local community, and the Strathmartine LCPP has set up a community group involving partner agencies and local residents to help tackle the issue.

“Although there are those users who give no thought to causing damage, there are also owners and users who simply don’t appreciate or consider their actions or the regulations surrounding their proper use.”

Both have been reported to the Youth Justice Assessor and the Procurator Fiscal.