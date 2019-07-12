Teenage boy sustains minor injuries after assault in Perth park

A 16-year-old boy has sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by two boys in a Perth park.
The boy had gone with a friend to meet other friends at the Inch at 6.50pm on Wednesday when he was assaulted by the two teens, who were part of a larger group of youths.
A witness shouted at the boys to stop and the victim suffered a small cut to his head and a black eye.
Officers are trying to trace anybody else who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault or has information regarding those involved.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting CR/17966/19 or speak to any police officers.