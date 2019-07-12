Teenage boy sustains minor injuries after assault in Perth park

A 16-year-old boy has sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by two boys in a Perth park.

The boy had gone with a friend to meet other friends at the Inch at 6.50pm on Wednesday when he was assaulted by the two teens, who were part of a larger group of youths.

A witness shouted at the boys to stop and the victim suffered a small cut to his head and a black eye.

Officers are trying to trace anybody else who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault or has information regarding those involved.

​Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting CR/17966/19 or speak to any police officers.