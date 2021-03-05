Teenage actress shoots for silver-screen success as dad’s The Horn diner becomes movie set

An aspiring teenage actress got her first taste of on-screen success when her dad’s Perthshire diner was transformed into a movie set twice during lockdown.

Gabi Farquharson, 14, secured cameo appearances in two upcoming films, Pramsnatcher and A90, which were shot at The Horn restaurant over the past few months.

The Dundee High School pupil has already appeared on stage at Perth Theatre and the Gardyne Theatre but the lockdown shoots were her first foray into the film business.