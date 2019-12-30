Dundee teenager to stand trial accused of failing to report car accident

A teenager is set to stand trial after denying that he crashed his car into a stationary vehicle, causing it damage, before failing to report the accident.

Scott Connelly, 18, allegedly drove the black Ford Fiesta into a stationary Mitsubishi Mirage on June 6 this year at St Leonard Road.

Connelly, of Balgowan Avenue, has been accused of driving off after hitting the car without leaving his details and of failing to report the crash to police within 24 hours.

He will stand trial on April 28.