Appeal For Information After 15 Year Old Boy Robbed in Dundee

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 15 year old boy was assaulted and robbed about 10:30pm on Sunday 7th May in Hindmarsh Avenue, Dundee, between Fleming Gardens North and South.

The person responsible is described as male, about 5’ 10“ tall, around 17 years old wearing black jogging bottoms with a small Nike emblem on the thigh, a black hooded Nike top with large white logo across the chest area, and a black ski mask.

He is also described as having blue eyes and a distinctive London accent.

The victim was robbed of a small amount of cash, and although shaken, was unhurt.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/11679/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.