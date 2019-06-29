Teen takeaway driver battered Dundee prostitute in city graveyard for £40

A teenage thug viciously battered a prostitute in a cemetery before robbing her of £40.

Daryl Avers, 19, admitted leaving the woman beaten and bloodied at Eastern Cemetery on Arbroath Road on June 29 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Avers, a dad of one, flew into a rage demanding money from the woman as she went to perform a sex act on him.

Avers punched her about a dozen times, leaving her with a broken nose.

The woman was working in the Arbroath Road area on the night in question to fund a drug habit, the court was told.

The area has been a known location for sex workers to visit, for a number of years.

Avers, who works as a delivery driver for a Chinese takeaway, approached the woman at around 11pm and offered to pay her £20 to perform oral sex.

The pair walked to the ATM at Craigiebank News so Avers could withdraw money, before going to the cemetery.

Things then took a violent turn when the woman asked Avers for money.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “The woman kneeled down and asked the accused for £20.

“She started performing oral sex and the accused started shouting ‘give me my money back’ and ‘where’s the rest of your money?’

“Without warning the accused repeatedly punched her to the face and head at least a dozen times, causing her to curl up in a foetal position to protect herself.”

She added: “The accused began kicking the side of her body.

“He then picked up her bag and contents and ran off.

“She managed to get out of the cemetery. A witness saw the accused and she informed him of the attack.”

Police were called, who saw the terrified victim was highly distressed and suffered swelling and bleeding as well as her nose being broken.

Officers later traced Avers and in response to being cautioned and charged, he said: “I was in ******* bed last night with my partner.”

Avers, of Maitland Street, pleaded guilty on the day of his trial to assaulting the woman by demanding money, repeatedly punching her to the head, causing her to fall to the ground and kicking her on the body to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He also robbed her of £40 and her handbag.

Sentence was deferred on Avers in order to obtain social work reports.

His bail was continued meantime.