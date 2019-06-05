Dundee teen spat on security guard and policeman after being ejected from Ninewells

A teenager spat on a security guard and a police officer after he was ejected from Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency unit.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, had become “bothersome” and staff had called police.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told the court that at 2.30am on February 7 the youth had been escorted from the unit by two security guards and he turned towards one of them, Brian Soutar, and spat on him.

He was restrained and placed on the ground before police officers arrived to detain him.

Mrs Mannion said: “As he was being taken from the vehicle he spat on the back of PC Buchanan.”

Solicitor David Duncan told the court the teenager, originally from Dundee, now lived in assisted accommodation in Cornwall, having family in that area. He said he had been taken down there to remove him from his peer group.

He admitted that on February 7, at A&E, Ninewells, he assaulted Mr Soutar by repeatedly spitting on his head and assaulted PC Buchanan by spitting on him.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond told the accused: “You have pleaded guilty to spitting on a security guard and a police officer. These are serious charges.”

Sheriff Drummond called for reports and deferred sentence on the teenager until June 26, granting him bail.