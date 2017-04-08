When Emily Mather’s stepdad died, she admits she was close to going off the rails.

The 16-year-old from Kirkton in Dundee said she found it very difficult to cope with her loss and — among other things — regularly bunked off school. But now, the teenager has completely turned her life around and on Thursday night was signed for Dundee United women’s team.

She told the Tele that it’s thanks to help she received from a Dundee City Council initiative — the Community and Learning Development project — that her life is very different from what it could have been.

Emily said it was through CLD involvement that she was introduced to the Target Youth Project at the Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC), at which she became involved with football.

She said: “They were the ones who encouraged me to get back to school.

“I had pretty much dropped out after my stepdad died, but through them I got back on my feet.

“They gave me back my confidence and as well as the football, I am now doing a full-time placement at Dundee and Angus College in construction crafts.”

Emily was speaking as the CLD project received a glowing report from watchdog Education Scotland.

The report said the CLD had an “excellent” impact on the community.

The initiative was rated as “very good” in three other categories — including learning opportunities delivered, leadership and direction, and improvements in performance.

Projects highlighted include the East End Summer Holiday programme and the Our Place 2 project in the Douglas area, which saw an increased level of community consultation.

More than 360 adults took part in steps to learning and employability programmes in the first nine months of 2016/17.

The majority of those who took part in the programmes progressed on to further learning, volunteering or employment.

The city council’s neighbourhood services convener John Alexander said Emily was just one of a considerable number of people throughout the city who have been helped by CLD, adding: “This fantastic inspection report shows how a relatively small team can deliver life-changing support, advice and learning to people.

“I want to congratulate all of the staff, but also make a plea that we all make sure we recognise the contribution of our services and thank them for their dedication.”

James Thomson, 21, is chairman of Dundee Youth Council.

He said he had been involved with youth volunteering work since the age of 15 through various CLD projects.

James said: “By getting involved with the youth council, it’s my opportunity to put something back.”

Jack Brady, 18, from the West End, said he had become involved in volunteering through CLD.

He said: “It’s a two-way thing. I see the work done by CLD helping so many people.”

The Education Scotland report said: “The North East and East End have high levels of deprivation.

“However, the communities are thriving with local people creating positive changes and delivering an impressive range of high-quality CLD activities.”