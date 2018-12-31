Teen rushed to hospital after ‘stabbing’ on Dundee street

A teenager was rushed to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed on a city street.

The incident took place just after midnight on Saturday, with emergency services rushing to the scene on Dundonald Street.

Police confirmed an 18-year-old man had been taken to hospital after suffering an “abdominal injury”.

A 37-year-old man was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old female was also arrested but was later released from custody.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended Dundonald Street, Dundee, around 12.10am on Saturday in response to a reported disturbance.

“An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening abdominal injury, and two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

“A 37-year-old man was subsequently charged and kept in custody to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today and a 16-year-old woman was released pending further inquiry.”

Residents were left shocked after the incident, with some claiming police were in the area for more than five hours.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It happens all the time in Dundee, all over the place.

“There was that bow and arrow incident here.

“I don’t think it’s the time of year, it’s life.”

Another resident added: “We see the police here quite a lot because there is a small police station along the road.

“I didn’t have any idea about the stabbing.”