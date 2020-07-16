Teen rescued by member of public after getting into difficulty in water at Broughty Ferry beach

A quick-thinking passer-by saved a teenage girl’s life after he witnessed her struggling while swimming in the water at Broughty Ferry beach.

While also alerting emergency services, they managed to throw her a life ring.

The member of the public was able to get the girl in the water safely to the shore.

Although she was reported to have swallowed a lot of water and be shaken up, she was uninjured.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry Lifeboat crew said they received the call out just before 3pm.

He said: “At around 2.50pm yesterday Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Crews were requested by Aberdeen Coastguard to launch both our inshore lifeboat and our all-weather lifeboat following reports of a person in difficulty in the location of Broughty Ferry Beach.

“The person had been assisted safely to the shore by a member of the public, who had seen the casualty in danger, using a life ring located at the entrance to the beach.

“The crew of the ILB attended and assessed the casualty while the ALB was readied to launch. As the casualty had swallowed water our crew tended to the casualty until an ambulance crew from Scottish Ambulance Service were able to attend.

“Two other members of the group were found to be cold, but OK and all three were handed over to the care of Scottish Ambulance Service, assisted by HM Coastguard teams from Angus and Dundee.”

“Due to the swift action of members of the public in raising the alarm as well as using the lifesaving equipment that is located along the shoreline, this turned out to be safe and speedy recovery and we would like to thank the public for their assistance given to the casualty on this basis.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received reports that a teenage girl had got into difficulty in the water at the beach at Broughty Ferry.

“Emergency services were launched but a member of the public was able to reach the girl with a life ring and able to get her safely to shore before the emergency crews arrived.

Last week Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan called for the return of lifeguards to Broughty Ferry Beach.

He said at the time that he was very concerned that lives were being put at risk following the removal of all lifeguards at the beach.

He said he would be speaking to Dundee City Council and was hoping for their return, if not this year then by next summer.