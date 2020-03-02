Teen permanently disfigured woman after hitting her face with plastic cup at Dundee nightclub

A teenager permanently disfigured a woman in a nightclub after hitting her with a plastic cup.

The woman was left with a scar on her lip after being struck with a hard plastic cup thrown by Jordan Small, of Greendykes Road.

Small, 19, admitted culpably and recklessly throwing the cup across a busy area of Fat Sam’s, Ward Road, on September 1 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that due to Small’s “poor aim” he ended up striking the woman in the face. This caused a cut on her lip which left a scar.

Defence solicitor Kris Gilmartin said Small was hugely apologetic.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered Small to pay £500 compensation.