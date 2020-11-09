Teen performed two sex acts in his garden, one seen by young female outside nearby house

Neighbours watched in horror as a teenager ran out of his house naked before performing a sex act in his garden.

Jack Duff, 20, pleaded guilty to committing two separate acts of public indecency on Midmill Road, where he resides.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Duff could not offer an explanation for his behaviour.

Sentence has now been deferred for reports but a sheriff decided not to place Duff on the sex offender’s register.

The court was told that during the first incident in March 2018, Duff, who was 18 at the time, left his home wearing only a dressing gown before running outside naked.

Prosecutor Christine Allan said: “The witnesses were in their house and saw the accused from his house fully naked.

“Due to the strange behaviour, it was recorded on their mobile phones.

“The accused was seemingly unaware that anyone was watching. He began performing a sex act for a short period of time.”

Over a year later, a neighbour observed a fully-clothed Duff sitting in his garden before he began to perform a sex act on himself.

Duff did this while a young female was in an adjacent garden.

“The witness was extremely distressed and went into her home and told other witnesses,” Ms Allan added.

“She was upset by this and was almost crying. All witnesses went to a side window and observed the accused fully naked in the rear garden performing the act.

“The witness contacted the housing association who, in turn, contacted the police.”

Duff pleaded guilty to performing a sex act in his garden while naked between March 21 2018 and August 22 2019.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston tendered a letter from Duff’s GP which highlighted a number of difficulties his client has suffered.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Duff until December for reports to be prepared.