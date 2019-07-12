Teen in court accused of posting indecent images and videos of Dundee people online

A teenager has appeared in court charged with illegally uploading indecent pictures of more than 30 people in Dundee.

Alastair Ferguson, of Reres Road, is accused of releasing pictures and videos of 33 women and one male from Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus on March 12.

Prosecutors allege that at the college or elsewhere, he disclosed images of 29 women in an intimate situation that were not disclosed to the public by them or with their consent.

Ferguson is accused of uploading them to a storage application named mega.nz and creating an online link for the images to be viewed.

This allegedly caused the women to suffer fear and alarm.

The 19-year-old is also accused of uploading videos of four other women and one man in similarly intimate positions.

Ferguson appeared on an undertaking before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Following a motion by defence solicitor Ross Bennett, Ferguson’s case was continued without plea for further inquiries until a later date.

He was ordained to appear.

