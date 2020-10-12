Teen caught with cocaine in Dundee club gave friend’s name and DOB to try and avoid justice

A lying teenager caught with cocaine in a students’ union caused his pal to be fined after giving police his details.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, drunkenly provided officers with a bogus name and date of birth.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that his friend ended up being given a fiscal fine in relation to possessing the drug, a crime he didn’t commit.

A sheriff hit out at the teen’s conduct and ordered social work reports ahead of sentencing.

The youngster, of Broughty Ferry, pleaded guilty to possessing the Class A drug at the Dundee University Students Association on December 20 2019.

He also admitted a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by pretending to PCs Wojiech Maciesowicz and Conor Burton that he was another man, causing him to be issued with a fine in connection with the charge, on March 29 this year.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “Stupidity on the evening from him. He has no previous convictions.

“He apologises to the police and obviously to his friend. He has no other explanation other than he was very drunk and should not have had the drugs on him at all.

“He has plans to go out to America and work but this will effectively stop that.”

Before deferring sentence until November, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “These are serious charges.

“One, you have got an illegal class A drug. Two, you then dob your pal into it in an attempt to evade prosecution and three, he actually ends up with a financial penalty for this.”