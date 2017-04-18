An Angus boy is set to go without technology in a fundraising bid.

Tom Bruce, 13, from Monifieth, will go without a phone, tablet, computer, console, TV or any other electronic device for a whole day in an effort to fund a new scoreboard at his cricket club.

The new equipment costs £5,000 and Tom hopes to make a dent in that total by forgoing technology.

A spokesman for the club said: “There’s been a huge amount of work going on at Mackays Forthill, home to Forfarshire Cricket Club, to bring the ground back to past glories.

“There will be lots of high profile domestic and women’s cricket played there this summer but the ground can’t host an international game until it can put an electronic scoreboard in place.

“These are pretty pricy, so that’s a bit of a block at the moment.

“However, Tom Bruce, u/15 player and 1st XI scorer, has decided to try to do something about this.

“He previously raised just over £200 to replace the scoreboard windows — after complaining he couldn’t see out of them to score — by doing a sponsored silence.

“An electronic scoreboard is a bigger deal, though, so the challenge has to be harder.

“Tom is taking on the challenge of a tech free Sunday.

“Anyone who knows teenage boys — and especially Tom ‘Techmeister’ Bruce — will know how sore this will be.

“Tom will use no tech — no phone, tablet, computer, console or TV — between 9am and 6pm on April 30.

“Please support this attempt — any and all donations will be gratefully received.”

To support Tom’s bid, people can visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/electronic-scoreboard-forfs

Updates will be provided throughout the day on the Ferry Forfs Facebook and Twitter pages.