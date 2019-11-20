Teen fined for headbutting man in Dundee nightclub

A teenager was fined for headbutting a man during a dancefloor attack.

Kyle Smith, of Balcairn Place, admitted assaulting Liam Elrick by pushing him on the body, seizing his body and butting him on the head at Aura, South Ward Road, on November 17.

The 19-year-old admitted bumping into Mr Elrick, who suffered a cut lip, before attacking him on the club dancefloor. Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said that animosity had been growing between the pair.

Mr Laverty said: “He is rather ashamed of himself.

“He had drank perhaps a little to much than what was good for him.”

Smith was fined £200 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.