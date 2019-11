A teenager is facing claims that he threw a smoke grenade into a crowd at Dens Park.

Callum Jeram, 18, was allegedly in possession of the device during Dundee’s Scottish Premiership game with Hibs on February 22.

Jeram, of Edinburgh, is accused of culpably and recklessly throwing the active pyrotechnic device into a crowd of people, to the risk of their injury.

A plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf and his case was continued until later this month.