Teen faces child sex abuse charges

A teenager allegedly urged a young woman to sexually abuse a child during a string of indecent messages.

Logan Summers, 18, is accused of distributing indecent images of children, as well as sending sexual messages to six different females, one of whom was under the age of 13.

He allegedly used Snapchat to commit the offences at various addresses in Dundee.

The teen denies all nine of the charges he faces on indictment.

It is alleged that on February 10 2019, Summers sent a woman images and messages in relation to child abuse.

Four days later, a second woman was allegedly told by Summers to sexually abuse a child.

Prosecutors allege Summers repeatedly caused a third woman to suffer fear and alarm by making phone calls that contained sexual violence.

Between February 1 and February 28 2019, Summers, of Balerno Place, Douglas, allegedly sent a sexual image to a fourth woman.

A fifth woman was allegedly sent a message by Summers on February 28 2019 in which he said he had sexually abused a child.

Summers is also accused of sending an indecent image to a child under the age of 13 on June 9 2019.

Dundee Sheriff Court documents allege that between February 10 and February 28 2019, Summers distributed indecent images of children.

He allegedly breached bail conditions on July 4 2019 by contacting a woman and on May 4 last year by being in possession of a mobile phone.

