A Dundee teen has spoken of her “embarrassment” after being embroiled in a standoff with a bus driver — who she claims refused to accept her passport as valid identification.

Zoe Cochrane, 18, a junior stylist at Salonori in Reform Street, said the situation was resolved nearly an hour after she boarded the vehicle.

The young hairdresser, who has a concession, said the incident also saw the remaining passengers transported to another bus, as she refused to pay the additional cost of an adult fare.

Zoe had boarded the 22 Strathmartine Road service at 8.20am on Saturday at Old Glamis Road near the Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus.

She claims the driver stopped her in her tracks, with the former Craigie High pupil saying the man refused to believe she was 18 years old — despite her providing her passport as proof of age and paying the correct fee of £1.40.

Zoe said: “The driver did not believe I was 18 and asked me if I had a YoungScot card or a student card. I have been training in salons, so I don’t have either form of identification and showed him my passport — which the driver wasn’t willing to accept. I had already paid £1.40 and the driver told me I would need to pay an adult price as they don’t accept passports.”

Zoe decided to take her seat and added: “Initially, I was laughing as the driver was saying I needed to pay an adult price. He then proceeded to turn off the ignition.

“People needed to get to their work and one older lady offered to pay the extra cash but he refused to accept it. The driver said ‘not until she pays’.

“The whole situation was becoming an embarrassment. I apologised to that woman.”

Zoe said about 15 passengers were decanted on to another 22 service while the standoff continued, and she added: “At this point, it had all happened within 10 minutes.

“Another Xplore representative boarded the service to ask what had happened.

“I refused to pay any extra money just to appease the driver.

“I was scheduled to start work at 9am and never got into work until 9.30am.”

A spokeswoman for Xplore said drivers are instructed to ask for proof of age in order to make sure the correct fare is paid and to avoid instances of fraud.

She added: “The YoungScot card is our preferred form of identification as a widely recognised and accredited national proof of age card, however, we also accept any form of photo ID where the date of birth is clearly displayed.

“We’re sorry for any distress caused to this customer and apologise to any other passengers affected by the delays to the service.”