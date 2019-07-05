Teen drug dealer given more jail time for leading police on high-speed chase through Dundee

A teenage drug dealer who led police on a high-speed chase has been given more time in prison.

Lewis Raitt, 19, crashed into police cars after overtaking vehicles on multiple roads in the city.

Raitt committed the offence just days before he received a 22-month jail sentence for dealing cocaine and etizolam.

The teen will now spend a longer stint in prison after a sheriff branded his driving “catastrophic”.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police on patrol drove up behind Raitt’s black Ford Mondeo at traffic lights on Fountainbleau Drive just before 4pm on September 15 last year.

At the next set of traffic lights on Forfar Road, Raitt drove through a red light and on to Claverhouse Road where the chase began.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “The car proceeded west on Claverhouse Road at excessive speed.

“It went down Old Glamis Road and overtook a number of other vehicles before exiting the roundabout at Forres Avenue.

“It overtook a cyclist at excessive speed and police manoeuvred their vehicles for the accused’s vehicle to stop but it braked hard and collided with the front of a police vehicle.”

Raitt, of Brackens Road, admitted driving dangerously on Claverhouse Road, Old Glamis Road, Forres Avenue, Beauly Crescent and Ambleside Avenue by overtaking and undertaking at excessive speeds, colliding with a police car and repeatedly colliding with two police cars to evade apprehension, while on bail.

Solicitor David Duncan said that Raitt would benefit from a community-based order after his release from custody.

He said: “Both Mr Raitt and the general public are better served if something constructive can be imposed to assist him to avoid him coming out of custody without any support.”

But this submission was deemed “utterly innapropriate” by Sheriff Tom Hughes, who jailed Raitt for a further 10 months.

He added: “It beggars belief why this was reduced to summary because it’s hampering my ability to sentence you.

“You did this on a Saturday, at a time when innocent members of the public are going about their business.

“This was catastrophic. Am I supposed to turn a blind eye to this?”