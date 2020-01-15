Teen who injured woman in crash at Dundee roundabout keeps his licence

A teenage driver who injured a woman when he crashed his airborne car into her Mercedes has kept his licence.

Ciaran Kydd, 18, collided with Gillian Bolton’s vehicle after his car clipped the Panmurefield roundabout in Broughty Ferry.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that independent witnesses saw Kydd’s car flying through the air before it hit Ms Bolton’s vehicle.

She was taken to hospital suffering pain in her jaw, neck and back.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “As Ms Bolton arrived at the roundabout slowing down, she became aware of a loud bang and her vehicle spinning 180 degrees.

“Police attended and the accused was released from his vehicle. He said ‘I was driving’.”

Kydd, of Alexander Gordon Drive, Monifieth, pleaded guilty to driving carelessly on June 9 last year on the A92 Arbroath to Dundee road at Panmurefield roundabout by failing to negotiate the roundabout, causing his vehicle to strike the roundabout and become airborne, and striking the car driven by Ms Bolton, to her injury.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said Kydd was profusely apologetic and could act as a lesson to all young drivers about the dangers of losing concentration.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined Kydd £200 and ordered four penalty points to be added to his licence.