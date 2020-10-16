Teen denies trying to knock down police officer following high-speed chase in Arbroath

A teenager accused of trying to run down a police officer following a high-speed chase has been remanded in custody.

Jordan Ferguson, 19, allegedly caused PC Samantha McDonald to take evasive action after reversing towards her on Wednesday in Arbroath.

This was allegedly after police had pursued Ferguson across multiple streets in the town.

He also faces similar allegations on two separate occasions in August.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged Ferguson drove dangerously on Addison Place, Duke Street, Queen Street, Princes Street, Keptie Street, Dishlandtown Street, Colville Place and the A92 southbound as well as unclassified roads.

Ferguson allegedly drove at excessive speeds on the wrong carriageway causing oncoming vehicles to take evasive action.

A police vehicle allegedly had to take similar action after Ferguson repeatedly applied the brakes sharply.

The teen then allegedly reversed and caused PC McDonald to take evasive action.

Separate charges allege that he failed to stop and drove without a licence, insurance and a test certificate.

On August 13, Ferguson, of Nursery Road, Brechin, allegedly drove at excessive speed, through a red light and negotiated a bend the wrong way in order to evade police on the town’s Nursery Park, Nursery Lane and Eastmill Brae.

Court papers allege that Ferguson drove at excessive speeds and overtook another vehicle when it was unsafe to do so on the A934 Montrose to Forfar road at Rescobie Loch two days later.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for November at Dundee Sheriff Court and remanded Ferguson in custody until a pre-trial hearing in the same month.