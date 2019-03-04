Teen denies allegations of Dundee nightclub assault and headbutting police van

A teenager denies attacking a man at a Dundee club.

Joe McLaughlin, 19, is accused of assaulting Derek Robertson at Club Tropicana on South Ward Road by pushing him on the body, kicking him on the head and causing him to fall to the ground on February 2.

McLaughlin, of Greenlee Drive, is also accused of behaving aggressively, striking his head off a police van and making derogatory comments during a journey from Club Tropicana to police headquarters on West Bell Street on the same date.

McLaughlin denied both charges at Dundee Sheriff Court and had a trial date fixed for May 22.

An intermediate diet was also fixed for May 2.