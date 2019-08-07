Teen dad jailed for battering and robbing prostitute at Dundee cemetery

A teenage dad who battered and bloodied a prostitute in a cemetery before robbing her of £40 has been jailed.

Sick Daryl Avers launched a frenzied attack on the woman as she went to perform a sex act on him at Eastern Cemetery, Arbroath Road on June 29 last year.

It was previously revealed that the dad-of-one punched the woman about a dozen times, leaving her with a broken nose.

His victim was working on Arbroath Road – a known location for sex workers – in order to fund a drug habit.

When jailing Avers, Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “This was a particularly nasty offence, very serious and leading to serious injuries caused to a person you attacked for no good reason.

“Only a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The 19-year-old, who was recently working at a recycling plant, approached the woman at around 11pm and offered to pay her £20 to perform oral sex.

The pair walked to the ATM at nearby Craigiebank News so Avers could withdraw money.

Things then took a violent turn when the woman asked Avers for money.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “The woman kneeled down and asked the accused for £20.

“She started performing oral sex and the accused started shouting ‘give me my money back’ and ‘where’s the rest of your money?’

“Without warning the accused repeatedly punched her to the face and head at least a dozen times, causing her to curl up in a foetal position to protect herself.”

The accused began kicking the side of her body.

“He then picked up her bag and contents and ran off.”

Officers later traced Avers and in response to being cautioned and charged, he said: “I was in ******* bed last night with my partner.”

Avers, of Maitland Street, pleaded guilty on the day of his trial to assaulting the woman by demanding money, repeatedly punching her to the head, causing her to fall to the ground and kicking her on the body to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He also robbed her of £40 and her handbag.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “He appreciates it’s an incredibly serious matter and the complainer sustained a number of injuries.

“His response to what occurred was outrageous and he appreciates that.

“He is waiting to see a psychologist. There are concerns about rage in the social work report.”

Sheriff Hughes jailed Avers for 18 months, taking into the account the teen has spent over a year on a bail order with curfew conditions.