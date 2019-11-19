Teen charged with serious sexual assault after incident in Charleston

A teenager has been arrested and charged with serious sexual assault following an incident in Charleston.

The force confirmed they had charged a 17-year-old in connection with the incident which took place on South Road on Monday and he was due to appear at court today.

A number of police officers stood guard, while crime investigators were witnessed scouring the South Road playing fields.

One resident said they were aware of a police presence in the area from around 9am.

The footpath which connects Menzieshill and Charleston was still accessible to the public.

A cordon had been erected around a wooded area just off the path.

Two police officers stood guard at the scene before other officers arrived to take pictures.

One resident said: “We know this area more commonly as the fieldy.

“There are a few theories as to what has happened but no one knows for sure yet.

“I never heard any sirens, the police haven’t come near our door, but CID were here for a bit.

“We saw one officer taking pictures of the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in the South Road area of Dundee, which took place on Monday November 18.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Tuesday November 19).”