A teenager has been charged after a boy was stabbed in a Dundee park.

Police officers and an ambulance crew were called to Finlathen Park — between Fintry and Linlathen — following reports that a gang of youngsters had targeted another teenager.

It’s understood the youngster sustained a leg injury and was treated in hospital.

Officers have now confirmed that a youth has been charged with serious assault over the incident.

Residents overlooking Finlathen Park told the Tele the area was lit up by torches as police searched the park following the incident.

Kirsty McAllister, 24, said police appeared to be focusing on the southern part of the park.

She said: “I saw police cars all over the place.

“You could see the blue lights everywhere and there were torches being shone.

“They were more over the other side of the park though, down at the bottom.

“They definitely were looking for someone or something and I knew it was going to be something serious given how many police were there.

“I thought it was at around 8pm and they were there for a couple of hours.

“I didn’t know what had happened though and I’m quite shocked by it.”

A dog walker in the park, who didn’t want to be named, said: “There were a lot of police going about down the south side of Finlathen Park by Fountainbleau Drive on Sunday night.

“They’ve cut some of the trees down so I was able to see all the blue lights.

“My mate was telling me there were loads of police around his bit too near me.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an incident at Finlathen Park on Sunday.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.04pm on Sunday March 12 to attend an incident at an address on Pitkerro Road.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“A male patient in his teens was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”