Teen caught at twice speed limit between Dundee and Broughty Ferry

A teenager was fined after being caught driving at twice the speed limit on the road between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

Rhys Main was clocked driving at 60mph on the A930, Dundee Road West, on September 24 last year – 30mph more than the speed limit.

The 19-year-old roofer believed the road was a 60mph zone, telling officers “all roads are 60” in his home town of Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Main was alone in the car at around 10pm when he was caught by police carrying out speed checks. He asked officers to let him away with a warning but they explained they would have to report him because of how high his speed was.

Main, who did not appear in court, was fined £300 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown who also added four penalty points to his licence.