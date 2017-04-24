A football fan has scooped an incredible £20k after placing a £3 bet.

Lewis Elliot, an apprentice joiner, had a punt on both teams scoring in both halves in three games over the weekend.

The odds of that happening in the Hibs v Aberdeen Scottish Cup semi-final, the Chelsea v Tottenham FA Cup semi-final and the English League Two clash with Crawley Town and Carlisle came in at a staggering 6,858/1.

The 19-year-old’s bet landed when Eden Hazard put Chelsea 3-2 up at Wembley on the 75th minute, with a cool 15 minutes to spare.

The first two legs of his bet came in as Aberdeen reached the Scottish Cup final with a 3-2 win over Hibs.

Later, Crawley and Carlisle shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

The teen from Hawick said: “I am absolutely delighted. I went crazy when Hazard scored.”

A spokesman for Sky Bets said: “He had a fair slice of luck, which of course you need with these type of bets.

“Firstly the 86th minute own goal for Aberdeen which got him started, then a 93rd min equaliser for Crawley for the second leg and, to be honest, he cruised through the Chelsea game. Fantastic stuff.”