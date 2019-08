A teenager banned from entering Scotland will stand trial over allegations of drug dealing and knife possession.

Zoumana Coulibaly, 18, of London, is accused of being concerned in the supply of heroin, a Class A drug, on Commercial Street on Friday as well as possessing a knife.

A trial was fixed for November 6, with an intermediate diet on October 22. Coulibaly was bailed with special conditions not to enter Scotland except for pre-arranged appointments or court.