Teen arrested following ‘loud screaming’ in Broughty Ferry street

Two men were injured during a rammy in Broughty Ferry in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A teenager has been arrested following the incident, which caused a restless night’s sleep for residents in Ferndale Drive.

Neighbours have described hearing a commotion on their street, with loud screaming as well as a dog barking in the early hours of the morning.

David Crowe. 40, said: “I was watching telly when I heard screaming and shouting outside.

“I went to take a look and I saw a few young people who seemed to be doing the shouting and a girl was screaming loudly.

“There was also a dog barking really loudly and a taxi at the foot of the road at the junction with Claypotts Rad was sounding its horn repeatedly.”

Although concerned by what was going on, Mr Crowe added: “I could see the police were there so I decided the best thing was just to leave them to it and not go and get involved.”

Another resident said he was in bed and got up to find out what was going on.

He said: “I heard lots of shouting, screaming and a car horn tooting repeatedly.

“I went to take a look outside and saw that there was a small group of young people including boys and girls as well as two older looking guys.

“The police were there and the whole thing seemed to have kicked off pretty badly.

“It sounded pretty serious and frankly seemed to be quite mad for a while.

“I have no idea what started it.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Ferndale Drive around 1.30am on Sunday, 5 July. Two men, aged 35 and 40, suffered minor injuries.

“They did not require medical treatment.

“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection. Inquiries are ongoing.”