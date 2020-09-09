Teen arrested and charged in connection with alleged sharing of indecent images in Dundee

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with allegedly sharing indecent images in Dundee.

Posting on social media Police Scotland said: “As a result of inquiries into the footage of a serious sexual assault in Dundee being circulated on social media on Monday September 7, Police Scotland can confirm that an 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with sharing indecent images.”

The woman is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police also confirmed a 19-year-old male is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today in relation to this incident.