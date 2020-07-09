Teen ‘could have killed’ cop after placing him in MMA-style chokehold after chase in Dundee

A teenage yob left a police officer fighting for breath after locking him in a martial arts-style chokehold that could have killed him.

Mirko Novansky admitted endangering the life of PC Graeme Hunter by wrapping his legs around his neck and choking him during the incident in Fintry in April 2019.

The 18-year-old ran away from officers who were making inquiries in relation to another matter.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the attack has had a “significant” impact on PC Hunter.

It was revealed that Novansky and another man were seen outside the Dolphin Bar by PC Hunter and a colleague.

The pair then ran off and PC Hunter managed to grab the lout while his colleague struggled to keep up with a chase.

After being pulled over a fence, Novansky then managed to apply the manoeuvre, which a force medical examiner said could have had fatal consequences.

© Supplied

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said: “One of the officers could not keep up but constable Hunter, who was described as being 6ft 2in in height and weighing 16 stone, pulled Novansky over a fence where they both fell.

“The accused then wrapped his legs around the officer’s neck and restricted his breathing while repeatedly punching his head.

“He was being held in a face down position. He described it as like having a mixed martial arts chokehold applied with the accused’s legs.

“The officer tried to shout out in the hope that his colleague would appear. His colleague soon became aware after hearing him groaning and shouting.”

Mrs Bell added: “He managed to pull the accused off and restrained him before handcuffing him. He could see that his colleague was coughing and in shock.

“A force medical examiner that said that the manoeuvre had the potential to cause death had the officer not struggled. However, it was accepted that the potential to cause death was unlikely in this case.”

In response to being cautioned and charged, Novansky said: “I did it and I am sorry.”

© DC Thomson

PC Hunter was said to have suffered a sore windpipe with the incident having a significant impact on his physical and emotional wellbeing.

Novansky, of Fintry Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Hunter by repeatedly struggling with him, placing his legs around his neck, restricting his breathing and repeatedly punching him on the head to the danger of his life.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until August for reports and allowed Novansky’s bail order to continue.