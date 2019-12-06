Teen allegedly pinned woman to bed and struck her face at Dundee address

A teenager has been remanded in custody over assault allegations.

It is alleged that Steven Donaldson pushed a woman on the body, causing her to fall on a bed, before straddling her and pinning her to the bed, at St Columba Gardens between September 1-30.

During the same time period, he allegedly struck the woman on the face and body at an address at Adamson Court.

The 19-year-old allegedly repeatedly struck a second woman on the head and body before kicking her arm to her severe injury on Yeaman’s Lane on November 16.

Donaldson, of Adamson Court, made no plea or declaration when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.His case was continued for further examination.