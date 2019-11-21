Teen allegedly kissed and sucked on woman’s neck before exposing himself at Dundee park

A teenager has been remanded in custody over claims he raped a woman in a city park.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have carried out the attack at South Road Park.

He appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition alleging he raped the woman on November 17.

Prosecutors allege that he placed his hand on the woman’s leg before touching her indecently.

Thereafter, the teen allegedly kissed and sucked on the woman’s neck before exposing himself to her.

He is additionally accused of placing her hand on his genitals.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The teenager, of Whitfield, is also alleged to have pulled her head towards his privates.

The petition alleges that he performed a sex act on the woman before raping her.

It is alleged that the attack was to the woman’s injury.

He is also accused of committing the offence while subject to a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court.

The teenager made no plea or declaration when he appeared before Sheriff Tom Hughes.

No motion for bail was made on the teenager’s behalf by defence solicitor Scott Norrie.

His case was continued for further examination before being remanded in custody.