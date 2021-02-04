Teen allegedly bit partner and repeatedly harassed her

A teenager allegedly bit his partner and repeatedly harassed her during an abusive course of conduct.

Rory Grant, 19, is also accused of touching the woman indecently in the same time period.

Grant pleaded not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court and is due to stand trial in October.

The teen allegedly committed the offences at an address in the Whitfield area between December 9 2019 and March 25 2020.

Grant is charged with lying in bed behind the woman and touching her indecently before striking her on the body, biting her on the body, shouting, swearing and threatening violence.

He allegedly punched and kicked holes in doors and walls as well as repeatedly seizing and dragging the woman by the body.

It is alleged Grant, of Beauly Square, repeatedly phoned the woman and contacted her via social media despite being asked to desist from doing so.

Grant allegedly threatened to self-harm and repeatedly attended at her home uninvited before staring through her bedroom window.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown released Grant on bail after ordering him to stand trial.

