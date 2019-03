A 19-year-old man has denied assaulting another man at a city nightclub.

Rhys Malliff, of Ballumbie Gardens, allegedly knocked Euan Scott unconscious at the Dundee Students’ Union on Airlie Place on December 5 last year.

He allegedly punched Mr Scott on the body, pushed him into a barrier, punched him on the head, knocked him to the ground and kicked him on the head.

Malliff claims he acted in self-defence. A trial was fixed for March 27.