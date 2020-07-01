Teen admits to being involved in revenge hammer attack on estate ‘bully’

A teenager has admitted to being involved in a hammer and glass attack on an alleged scheme “bully”.

Callum Samson, 18, pleaded guilty to acting with another to attack Kevin Kimmet on Strathcarron Place back in February.

Mr Kimmet was chased as he emptied out rubbish before being repeatedly thumped with a hammer and struck with a glass bottle.

He was later found at his home by police officers who were able to follow the trail of blood.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused and the other male chased after the accused and caught up with him.

“The accused felt blows to his head and he fell to the ground. He received several blows to his back with the hammer and raised his left hand to protect his head.

“He was struck by the accused with the glass bottle. He got back to his feet and tried to punch out and managed to get back to his flat.”

Mr Kimmet told police that he had been receiving “grief” for past crimes and did not know why he had been chased.

Samson, of Dochart Terrace, pleaded guilty to acting with another to repeatedly strike Mr Kimmet with a hammer and a glass bottle to his severe injury.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said Mr Kimmet was a “bully” who had targeted members of Samson’s family.

He said: “While he was on remand, word was passed that there was a bounty put on his head by the complainer. He’s very fearful because of the threats to his person.

“I don’t know how safe he will be on the outside. He understands what he’s done is wrong.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Samson until September for reports to be obtained and released him on bail.

Samson was made subject to conditions not to consume alcohol or be under the influence of alcohol at his home address.