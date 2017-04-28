A teenager shouted and swore on his way to a football match.

The 17-year-old male from Coupar Angus, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted a charge of offensive behaviour at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted that, while on his way to watch a football match between Dundee FC and St Johnstone FC, he engaged in behaviour likely to incite public disorder.

The youth committed the offence by shouting and swearing in Main Street and Tannadice Street on various occasions on December 31 last year while he was on bail.

He was charged under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act.

Sentence was deferred until May 17 for reports.