Teen accused of uploading indecent images of 30+ people in Dundee to return to court

A teen accused of uploading indecent images of more than 30 people in Dundee will return to court next month.

Alastair Ferguson, 19, of Reres Road, stands accused of uploading pictures and videos without consent on March 12 at D&A College’s Kingsway Campus.

He is said to have disclosed intimate images of 29 women and indecent videos of four other women and a man on the storage application Mega.nz.

Ferguson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court, where his solicitor Ross Bennett and prosecutors lodged a joint motion asking for the case to be continued for further inquiries. Sheriff John Rafferty agreed to continue the case to a hearing on September 6.

Ferguson, who is yet to enter a plea in response to the charges, was ordered to appear then.