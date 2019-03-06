Teen accused of setting fire to can of deodarant which ‘propelled’ across Dundee bus

A teenager has appeared in court accused of setting fire to a can of deodorant on a city bus.

Mateusz Okuniewski, of Ballantrae Place, appeared in private on a single charge before Sheriff John Rafferty.

Prosecutors allege that on December 28 2017, on a bus journey between Dundee city centre and Forfar Road, he culpably and recklessly ignited a spray can of deodorant with a lighter.

This allegedly caused the can to burst into flames and be propelled across the passenger area of the bus.

Okuniewski, 19, made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged offence.

His case was continued until another date for further examination.

Okuniewski was released on bail by Sheriff Rafferty meantime.