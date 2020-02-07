Teen accused of disfiguring woman after throwing plastic cup at her in Dundee club

A teenager has been accused of permanently disfiguring a woman after throwing a plastic cup at her head in a nightclub.

Jordan Small, 19, of Greendykes Road, is accused of culpably and recklessly throwing hard plastic cups across a busy area inside Fat Sam’s, Ward Road, on September 1 last year.

He allegedly caused one of the cups to strike the woman on the head to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

Small’s case was continued without plea until later this month.