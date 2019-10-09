Teen, 16, in court charged with police assault and dangerous driving on motorbike

A teenager has been charged with assaulting a police officer and driving dangerously.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly committed the offences on Strips of Craigie Road and Auchrannie Terrace on April 6.

He is accused of failing to stop the unregistered vehicle when asked to do so by police.

It is alleged that the teen drove an unregistered motor pit bike dangerously by repeatedly driving in the face of oncoming traffic, causing other vehicles to take evasive action.

A second charge alleges that he was not old enough to hold a driving licence.

Prosecutors allege that he drove the unregistered vehicle without a valid policy of insurance.

He is also accused of driving while not wearing appropriate headgear.

The teen is further charged with failing to stop his vehicle when asked to by police on both of the aforementioned roads.

He then allegedly assaulted PC Peter Cowen by struggling with him.

PC Cowen allegedly fell to the ground before being kicked on the head to his injury.

The teenager, of the Craigie area, did not appear in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the six charges that he faces.

His case was continued without plea until November 1.