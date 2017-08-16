‘Technical difficulties’ close Dundee McDonald’s

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A number of disappointed Dundonians went without their fast food fix after a local McDonald’s closed for 14 hours.

The restaurant chain’s Camperdown branch shut its doors to all customers at 3pm yesterday.

The store remained closed until 5am today, during which time repairs were carried out.

Staff were still visible in the store last night, but a sign had been hung in the window which read: “Due to technical difficulties we will be shut until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

A spokeswoman for McDonalds confirmed that the store had been dealing with “technical issues”.

However, she did not elaborate on the specific nature of the problems when pressed by the Tele.

She said: “We can confirm that our Camperdown restaurant was closed from 3pm yesterday due to technical issues.

“Repair works were carried out and the restaurant reopened and began operating as normal from 5am this morning.”