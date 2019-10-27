Tech Talk: This week Derek Uchman reviews the Thermomix

The word “cult” usually conjures up thoughts of charismatic crackpots and crazy ideas.

But this week we review a kitchen gadget that has millions of slavish devotees all over the world – and for a very good reason

Thermomix TM6

£1,099

What is the Thermomix? The answer isn’t easy. How do you describe a kitchen gadget that cooks, bakes, chops, boils, blends, grinds, whisks, weighs, kneads and crushes – all in one bowl?

It’s like having a mechanical Heston Blumenthal at your fingertips, and its makers claim it will replace 20 devices (but don’t throw out the oven and freezer just yet).

Better still, its full-colour touchscreen will take you step-by-step through recipes, meaning even the biggest idiots (you know who you are) can create difficult and sensational meals.

Unlike previous versions of the Thermomix, the TM6 is internet enabled. This gives you access to the Cookidoo website (free for the first few months, but then you must take out a £30-a-year subscription) which has 400,000 recipes for you to try. Most are submitted by fellow fans of the gadget, and are rated by others, so you’ll know how well they work.

So, hopefully, by now you are beginning to see why people are so passionate about the Thermomix. You have access to more recipes than you’ll even need, and are able to cook them with complete precision.

Finally (and this is a new feature), it will even clean itself. Throw in some water, a squirt of Fairy, press a button, and let it do the rest.

It seems the perfect kitchen gadget. However, there is one thing that will make people hesitate before buying – the price. There’s no denying it’s a lot of cash. But we can vouch that it’s worth every penny.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐