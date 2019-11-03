Tech Talk: This week Derek Uchman reviews some gadgetry to make Christmas Day run smoothly

Christmas is coming and the geeks are getting fat. Preparing for the big day can be made a lot easier with the help of some vital gadgetry. Here we review three essentials.

Meater+

£99

If you are at all worried about poisoning your family through the medium of cooking, then this is essential. It’s a temperature sensor which is pushed into the roast and remains there throughout cooking, feeding back temperature information to an app. The best bit, though, is it will alert you when the grub is done. No need to stand by the stove, you can monitor food from the comfort of your sofa. Now that’s progress.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Amazon Echo Dot

£49.99

Many of you will already be familiar with the Amazon Echo family in the living room, but the Dot is an essential when you’re stuck slaving away in the kitchen.

Use it to maintain the shopping lists, convert metric weights to imperial, set multiple timers (very useful for Christmas dinner), get recipe ideas, and, when you final get to sit down, stick on some music.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

AlcoSense Lite 2

£44.99

I’ve been using AlcoSense’s electronic breathalysers for years. Ideal for the “morning after” when you just don’t know whether it is safe to drive.

The Lite 2 has an upgraded sensor giving more accurate results than previous models (AlcoSense have received some flak over this in the past), and at under £50 it makes good sense to keep in the car. Oh, and it can be configured for Scotland’s lower levels.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐