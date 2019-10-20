Tech Talk: This week Derek Uchman reviews one of the ultimate boy’s toys

The multi-tool has got to be one of the ultimate boy’s toys – a gadget you carry around and basically forget about, but in an emergency can help you get out of numerous tricky and otherwise frustrating situations.

Gerber Dime

£23.06

Gerber have gone for a sort of “less is more” attitude. And why not? How many tools do you actually need?

The Dime has 10 – all useful, and all well-made. At under three inches, it’s small enough for your keychain… but that presents its own problems as some tools (and I’m thinking of the screwdriver) are just too small to be really useful.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐

Victorinox SwissTool Sprit X

£137

Victorinox are the makers of Swiss Army knives, but are muscling into Leatherman territory with multi-tools like this one.

A beautiful piece of kit with 28 functions, including four screwdrivers and two wire cutters. Only you can decide if you need all that. Still, it’s an elegant gadget, that you know will last for years. Quite pricey, though.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐

Leatherman FREE T4

£74.95

How many times have you broken a nail trying to open a multi-tool? Too often, we’ll wager. Well, Leatherman have developed a locking system using magnets instead of springs.

A simple push of the thumb releases the tool you need. Also, all the implements are on the outside, reducing the amount of hassle to get at what you want.

Our rating? ⭐⭐⭐⭐